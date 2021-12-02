Electoral Act Will End Fraudulent Practices At Collation Centres – Chikwe Udensi

An Interpol Systems Consultant in Nigeria, Sir Chikwe Udensi has expressed optimism that when signed into law, the new Electoral Act will bring to an end electoral fraud which he says characterises Nigeria’s electoral system and end era of figure manipulation.

According to Sir Udensi, a chieftain of APGA, most of the electoral malpractices occur at the collation centres where he said figures are being mischievously changed to unduly favour some individuals.

Featuring on a radio programme, Open Parliament on Family Love FM Umuahia and ABN TV on Wednesday, Sir Chikwe Udensi therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Electoral Act passed into law by the National Assembly.

“He (Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila) said specifically without any equivocation that the President will sign it into law. So we assume he will sign the new Electoral Act into law.

“If he signs it into law, it will be about the best thing that has happened to our electoral system. It will be a shift from the very fraudulent collation centres we have.

“Most of the fraudulent acts we have in the electoral system is perpetrated at the collation centres. When they gather at the collation centres, they change figures.

“If it is 20 that a candidate got from a collation centre, they can add zero (0) at the back of it.

“But with what we have now, where from the point that the actual voting is done, it is electronically transmitted to the server, that is the best thing. Collation centre is eliminated” he said.

