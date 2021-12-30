Email: What Do CC And BCC Mean?

Ever wondered what Ccand BCC means when sending an email

Wonder no more

Cc stands for “carbon copy.”

Anyone you add to the “cc” field of a message receives a copy of that message when you send it. All other recipients of that message can see that person you designated as a cc: recipient.

Bcc: stands for “blind carbon copy.” Anyone you add to the bcc: field of a message receives a copy of that message when you send it. But, bcc: recipients are invisible and their identities concealed to all the other recipients of the message including other Bcc: recipients.

Now what is the importance of this knowledge of Cc and Bcc?

Sometimes if you are being referred by someone to apply for a job, you may sometimes need to put the person that referred you in copy to further strengthen your chances. Its more like a referral.

If you want the person you send the application, to know who referred you, you use Cc, if you want to code it, so other don’t know about other recipient you use Bcc.

