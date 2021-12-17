Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero To Marry His Ex-Girlfriend (Photo)

The emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, is planning to marry his longtime heartthrob, simply identified as Hajiyayye, in Dorayi area of Kano metropolis.

The emir, who has only one wife and four children, will cut his polygamous teeth after about three decades of monogamy.

Insiders told DAILY NIGERIAN that secret plans have been on top gear between the representatives of the royal family and the family of the fiancee.

The sources said there won’t be pomp and pageantry as “the emir is reclusive”

the family of his fiancee are “ordinary people”.

“The wedding will take place in a matter of days or weeks. It was postponed several times in the past, and since it will be a low key event, it can take place any moment.

“The emir has been courting Hajiyayye years before he became emir. But this time, plans have been concluded for the wedding to hold,” said the source.

Born in 1961, Mr Bayero ascended the throne as 15th Fulani Emir of Kano on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammadu Sanusi II by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.



https://dailynigerian.com/emir-kano-set-marry-longtime/

