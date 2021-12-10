Emirates Cancels All Flights To Nigeria In Retaliation To FG’s Once A Week Flight

The Nigerian government has responded to the UAEs ban on multiple flights to the UAE from Nigeria’s Air Peace. As a result, the government has also rescinded the previous approval of 21 flights to Nigeria weekly (Abuja and Lagos), down to once per week. Likely due to the fact that Air Peace has been a beacon for Nigeria and Nigerian business, especially after the xenophobic issues in South Africa. Wonderful development. Nigeria protecting those that also are protecting Nigerians. Let this be a lesson that when we stand together we can be a global force to be reckoned with.

In Reciprocal Action, FG Reduces Emirates Flights to Once Weekly

In a move signalling reciprocity of action, Nigeria’s government, yesterday reduced Emirates flight to the country, both Lagos and Abuja, from daily to once weekly which would be only on Thursdays.

The action followed the decision of the government of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) to cut Nigeria’s Air Peace flight operations to Sharjah to once a week.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced the decision of the government in a letter titled: “Withdrawal of Ministerial Approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule, dated December 9, 2021 and addressed to the Country Manager, Emirates Airlines Nigeria.”

The letter signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu read: “I wish to inform you of the withdrawal of the approval granted to Emirates Airlines winter schedule. This approval was conveyed via a letter with reference number FMA/ATMD/501/C.104/XV/536 dated 1st December 2021 at 2300Z.

“Please, kindly note, henceforth Emirates Airlines is granted approval to operate only one weekly passenger frequency to Abuja on Thursdays. Please be guided accordingly.”

Emirates, last Sunday, operated flights to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to kick off its return to daily flights to the two Nigerian cities



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/12/10/in-reciprocal-action-fg-reduces-emirates-flights-to-once-weekly/

Emirates Cancels All Flights To Nigeria

Flights to and from Lagos and Abuja

With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.

The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja.

Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking

Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.



https://www.emirates.com/ng/english/help/travel-updates/

