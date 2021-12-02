EndSARS Panel: Some Contradictions Of White Paper – Ebun Adegboruwa

SOME CONTRADICTIONS OF WHITE PAPER

PANEL DID NOT RELY SOLELY ON THE EVIDENCE OF PROFESSOR OBAFUNWA

1. Panel never said it relied on only the evidence of Lagos State Pathologist, Professor Obafunwa.

2. At page 296, Paragraph 16 of its Report, the Panel stated that “The Panel finds the cases of death or injured protesters as CREDIBLE and UNCONTROVERTED. The White Paper conveniently overlooked this vital finding of the Panel. Professor Obafunwa was just ONE of the many sources of confirmation of death.

LASG HAS ALREADY ADMITTED GUNSHOT WOUNDS

3. Panel recommended payment to all hospitals that treated victims of gunshot wounds. The Comment of Lagos State on this Recommendation 8 is that:

“Lagos State had paid all the hospitals.”

So, how do you pay for an atrocity or abuse and then turn around to dispute it. The payment in itself is an admission of liability.

What did Lagos State pay the hospitals for:

A. Verdic Life Healthcare treated 15 victims for varying gunshot wounds

B. Reddington Hospital treated about 28 victims most with gunshot wounds.

C. Many other hospitals also treated other victims.

Lagos State says it has paid for these treatments but yet denied the wounds. You hit a car on the road, you accept liability immediately and proceeded to pay for the repair of the car only to get home later and you claim there was no accident at all.

MEMORIAL HOLIDAY

4. You refuse to acknowledge the killings; yet you agreed that a memorial should be set on that date as toll-free day!!! In commemoration of what? What are memorials meant for?



https://www.facebook.com/1340173454/posts/10225808466261925/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...