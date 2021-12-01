England Women Make History With Incredible 20-0 Win Over Latvia

England Women made history with an incredible 20-0 victory over Latvia in their World Cup qualifying clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo all scored hat-tricks as Sarina Wiegman’s team maintained their perfect record in Group D with a record-breaking win.

It is England’s biggest winning margin in history, beating the Lionesses’ 13-0 demolition of Hungary in 2005.

By scoring three goals, Manchester City’s White became England Women’s all-time leading goalscorer as she surpassed Kelly Smith’s previous record of 46.

There were nine other goalscorers for the hosts, with Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jessica Carter, Jordan Nobbs and Jill Scott also getting on the scoresheet.

England controlled 86% of the possession against Latvia, having 63 shots at goal. Their rivals did not manage a single shot.

Record goalscorer White said: ‘I feel very emotional about [breaking the record.] It’s been spoken about for a long time.



