Eniola Badmus Shares Throwback Movie Scenes To Mark 20 Years In Nollywood (Video)

Actress Eniola Badmus on Thursday shared scenes from the hit film Jenifa to celebrate 20 years in the movie industry, Igbere TV reports.

The actress shared scenes from the movie on Instagram.

Excited about her anniversary party, the 38-year-old wrote, “Today is the day that the Lord has made I am so happy and excited, I can’t wait to have you all.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmbL7PgqeSM

Fellow celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Belinda Effah, BBNaija’s Neo, Frodd and fans of the actress congratulated her in the comment section of the post.

Eniola has been using the hashtag eniolabadmus20yearsonstage to promote her 20 years in Nollywood anniversary party.

Eniola started her acting career in 2001, she rose to fame after starring in Funke Akindele’s hit films Jenifa and Omo Ghetto.

She has seen then featured in several movies including BlackBerry Babes, Angela, Ibu Goes to School and Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXRBo6ODkQ4/?utm_medium=copy_link

