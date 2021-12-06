Enjoyment Don Kill Me — BBNaija Star, Cross Hospitalized (Pix)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Cross Okonkwo has been hospitalized as disclosed by a recent post shared on his Instagram story, Igbere TV reports.

The BBNaija star shared a photo on his Instastory channel in which he was spotted receiving care from medical personnel.

A displeased Cross pointed out how he wouldn’t be able to go out and have fun with his friends for the night.

According to him, the health issue he developed is the first in a long while and the reality star teasingly blamed ‘enjoyment’ for his current condition.



https://instagram.com/stories/crossda_boss/2722160394067164639?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

