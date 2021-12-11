Enugu: ECTDA Moves To Barricade GRA Against Heavy Duty Trucks

Residents jubilate as ECTDA moves to barricade GRA against heavy duty trucks

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority has indicated readiness to barricade the Government Reserved Area, GRA, starting from Park Avenue by Abakaliki road, within the state capital, from uses by heavy-duty vehicles.The development followed the frequent breakdown of trucks in the area and several petitions by residents of the area over the damage being caused by such heavy-duty vehicles.

An incident occurred recently when residents were alerted to vacate their homes following the fall of a fuel tanker, which attracted the mobilization to the incident arena of both the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the State Fire Service and other rapid response agencies.

Our reporter learnt that the incident made the Governor immediately approve the installation of the barrier with immediate effect. Residents of other parts of the state have in the same manner urged the ECTDA to save them from the menace of such heavy-duty vehicles.

The residents also complain of abuse of the city master plan which made the ECTDA demolish an ongoing property development along Nnaji street by Uduma at New Haven, where to the shock and dismay of everybody, natives sold a portion of the road to an unsuspecting property developer, claiming to have carried out a variation in the state ministry of Lands, thereby abusing the 1975 New East and west layout master plan.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of ECTDA, Denge. Josef Onoh said that “from January, we shall start intensive enforcement to sanitize Enugu once more.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/residents-jubilate-as-ectda-moves-to-barricade-gra-against-heavy-duty-trucks/

