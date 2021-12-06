Enugu: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Vows To Expose Trouble Makers

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to expose those plotting to destabilise the peace in Enugu State.

The warning came on the heels of a group led by one Obozoba, who claimed he was coming to lead a one million-man march in Enugu to demand Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s scorecard.

In a statement, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okwu Nnabuike, said he had cautioned about the activities of fifth columnists that were uncomfortable with Ugwuanyi’s good rating ahead of the 2023 elections.

Okwu said it was baseless for any right thinking and honest person to say there was lack of good governance in Enugu State when all indicators and statistics showed otherwise.

He said hiding under a non-existing alias, ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly’ was part of the game plan by politicians who feel so threatened by Ugwuanyi’s rising profile.

“We read with consternation the report in a section of the media credited to one faceless person, who goes by the name Obizoba and who claims to be the director general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide.

“Our first thought was to ignore the faceless report, but we had to respond so as not to allow it to have credence in the minds of some gullible and uninformed members of the public.

“Apart from the fact that there is no such group in Igbo land, all the claims made in the said statement are false narratives. Contrary to the baseless claims, Enugu State has remained one of the safest states in the country, even in the face of the current unrest in the South East and this is as a result of the quality leadership being provided by Governor Ugwuanyi.

“It is also not in doubt that no governor, since the history of Enugu State, has put up the number of quality infrastructure at the rural communities compared to what Ugwuanyi has done.

“Good governance is not measured by bogus projects but accountability, transparency, human-oriented infrastructure projects, welfarism, among others, and the governor has since scored above average on all these areas as has been attested by credible organisations and agencies.

“It, therefore, beats our imagination that some faceless groups would come up with claims against the governor. As we said earlier, this is all part of the 2023 game. But we warn that those behind this game should tread with caution. We know them already and we are going to expose them soon, together with their pay masters.

“The Enugu people are treasuring a peaceful state and we will not fold our hands to allow some selfish people to truncate the peace in the name of selfish politics. It is only God that gives power, it is only God that knows who will live till 2023; for that reason, people should stop playing God just to demonise their perceived political opponents.”

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/enugu-ohanaeze-ndigbo-issues-troublemakers-red-card/

