Epe LGA Chairwoman’s 100 Days: What Has Your LGA Chairperson Done?

Nigerian Politics need to Grow from ground up and that begins from holding the local government chairmen and women accountable. I live in Epe Local Government Lagos ans this are those of my chairwoman in 100 days. Please list yours

100 Days in Office: The Journey of the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Hon. Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun (PSOA)

● Completion of a block of 7 classrooms in Army Children’s School, Epe.

● Complete renovation and rehabilitation of the Customary Court.

● Construction of two boreholes in Erepoto – commissioned by this administration (Youths in the community executed the project)

● Construction of two blocks of 8 public restroom facilities in Erepoto Community.

● Clearing and Rehabilitation of drainage systems with Epe Local Government to stop incessant flooding.

● Complete renovation of Legislative Chambers

● Commenced the remodelling and renovations of 39 schools within Epe Local Government

● Provision of two functioning ambulances for the health centre

● Provision of staff bus for the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)

● Construction of new roads equipped with solar powered street lights at Salaibu Lamidi Street and Ayetutu Street, Papa, Epe

● Purchase and distribution of farm implements to practicing farmers

● Production and distribution of back to school packages – school bags, books and writing materials for pupils.

● Recruitment of more teachers to provide employment for teaching staff and more robust learning opportunities for the children. Allocation of over 400 non-pensionable forms to teachers in Epe.

● Rehabilitation, registration and professional training of all local security bodies within the Epe community (OPC & Ibile) to curb security threats, promote more accountability and safety.

● Provision of wheelchairs and bedpans to Epe health centre and Epe general hospital

● Distribution of sports paraphernalia to local football teams

● Provision of work tools and support to empower the participants of the waste to wealth program.

● Establishment of Widows Support Scheme.

● Empowerment of barbers, hairdressers, entrepreneurs and the youth in general with tools of trade, equipment and soft loans to kickstart new ventures or for business expansion.

● Commemoration of World Tourism Day, 2021, the unveiling of the new face of Epe tourism and the launch of the waterfront facilities at the Epe Marina.

#EPELGA100DaysInOffice

