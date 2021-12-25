EPL: Odion Ighalo To Join Manchester Utd’s Rivals, Newcastle

Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, is one of a number of attackers Newcastle United is looking at ahead of the upcoming January transfer windows .

Sky Sports News reports that Newcastle included Ighalo on a list of potential targets in January.

Ighalo is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian striker has had previous spells in the Premier League with Watford and Man United, respectively.

Al Shabab have informally asked Ighalo if he would be interested should Newcastle United come in for him in January and the report added that the former Shanghai Shenhua star would seriously consider a move if contact is made.

Ighalo is currently the joint top scorer in the Saudi Professional League this season.

The 32-year-old has scored nine goals for his team so far this term.

Ighalo’s current contract at Al Shabab will expire in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ighalo scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford between 2014 and 2017.

He netted five times in 23 matches for Man United during his year-long spell at Old Trafford between January 2020 and January 2021.



