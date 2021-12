Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has urged Nigerian men not to practice all the things they watch in adult movies on people’s daughter.

She gave the admonition on her Instagram page.

She urged men to take it easy on women in the bedroom.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“No go kill Somebody’s daughter ��‍♀️

@efewarriboy allow me talk Na ����‍♀️���”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXHeT0ADR9k/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtPl6CoUfSc

