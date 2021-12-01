Everton Vs Liverpool 1 – 2 – (Live)

Two Merseyside rivals in very different veins of form renew hostilities for Wednesday’s Premier League derby, as Everton and Liverpool face off at Goodison Park.

The Toffees went down 1-0 to Brentford last time out, while Jurgen Klopp’s side eased to a 4-0 victory at home to Southampton.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez sought to immediately endear himself to the Goodison Park faithful with a bright start to the new campaign, but an alarming decline has seen the Toffees’ strong opening to the 2021-22 season firmly consigned to history.

Winless in the top flight since sinking Norwich City back in September, Everton became the latest victims of newly-promoted Brentford last time out, as an Ivan Toney penalty 24 minutes in was all that was needed to separate the two sides on Sunday.

Having now suffered five defeats from their last six in the Premier League – including each of their last three away from home – Everton have slipped to 14th in the table, and one of the Premier League’s ever-presents are now just six points above the relegation zone.

With star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending more time in the treatment room than on the pitch this term, Everton have now gone three Premier League games without finding the back of the net, and Benitez’s reunion with the Reds is looking certain to be a forgettable occasion.

After posting three wins from their first three at Goodison Park this term, Everton have since taken just one point from the last nine on offer on home soil, which will be music to the ears of Klopp’s in-form crop.

