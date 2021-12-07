Everything You Need To Know About Shiloh 2021

Shiloh 2021, everything you need to know about the annual conference by Living Faith Church Worldwide International AKA Winners Chapel.

Shiloh, the annual prophetic gathering of members of Living Faith Church Worldwide International (Winners Chapel) worldwide is set to have its 2021 conference from the 7th to the 12th of December, 2021.

What is Shiloh? History of Shiloh

The modern-day Shiloh is an annual meeting of Christian believers of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, held at the church’s international headquarters in Canaan land, Ota, in accordance with a mandate from Joshua 18:1 and I Samuel 1: 3.

This global event started in 1999 and has been held every year since there. It typically takes place in the first week of every December and it also marks the end of the church year.

The objective of the celebration, according to the church, is to herald God’s visitation to his people.

Millions of people had attended the event by 2012. Bishop David Oyedepo said that up to 160 countries had signed up for Shiloh 2015, with nationals from 55 countries present in Canaanland, Ogun State.

Theme of Shiloh 2021

The theme for SHILOH 2021 is MORE THAN A CONQUEROR. The Anchor Scripture Is Romans 8:35-37.

Bishop David Oyedepo in the official statement announcing the event made the declaration that, “At Shiloh 2021 God shall be unveiling the mystery behind operating in the realm of more than a conqueror to every participant.

“God shall be terminating the days of struggles of every participant, and everyone shall return with a new name ‘More Than a Conqueror’ from Shiloh 2021.”

The Ministers for Winners Chapel’s Shiloh 2021

Some of the ministers at the Winners Chapel International Shiloh 2021 are; Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor (Mrs.) Faith Oyedepo, Bishop David Abioye, Bishop Thomas Aremu, Pastor David Oyedepo (Jnr.) & Other Anointed Ministers of God.

Venue for Shiloh 2021

Shiloh 2021 is set to hold at the Church’s Headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Nigeria and will be shown at Viewing Centres at Winners Chapel Branches.

The annual event can also be watched live at any of the designated Shiloh viewing centres nationwide. A list of all accredited Shiloh 2021 viewing centres in Nigeria and abroad will be made available to the public by the church on the Shiloh official website.

Live Stream of Shiloh 2021

You can live stream the conference on the Shiloh 2021 live stream page as well as on the church website and also listen via Domi Radio, the online radio streaming platform of Living Faith Church.

The event will be live on the Living Faith Church Channel on Strong decoders.

Source: https://www.livefromnaija.com/shiloh-2021/

