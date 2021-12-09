Ex Beauty Queen Turned Lawmaker Marks 100 Days In Office, Lists Achievements (Pics)

LEADER OF ABAK LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL HON. QUEEN SANDRA BASSEY MARKS 100 DAYS IN OFFICE WITH OVERWHELMING ACHIEVEMENTS

One of Nigeria’s fast growing female politician and currently the Leader of Abak Legislative Council and Councillor representing Abak Urban Ward2 in Akwa Ibom state, Queen Sandra Bassey has scored good and excellent marks, while recording massive achievements and standout accomplishments within her 100days in office. Speaking with StatePress Correspondent few hours ago, the young, creative and vibrant leader shared the myriad projects she had initiated and implemented within her first 100days in Office.

Within these few days, Hon. Queen Sandra Bassey made outstanding efforts to ensure visible impacts, thereby making huge steps towards ensuring successful implementations of several notable projects for her people across the Abak local Goverment Area. Some project which she initiated and implemented includes, giving of Palliative to Widows across 6 villages in the LGA, Back To School Project; which ensures the giving out of writing materials, like exercise books, pen, pencil, sharpener etc), and school sandals to all students in all the primary Schools across the ward, Love Expression Project (Val’s Day Celebration)-Door-to-door giving of Parliative to Handicaps and deformed people across the 6 villages.

Other projects by Hon. Queen Sandra Bassey within her 100days in office also includes Skill Acquisition/Empowerment Of 200 Youths across the twelve wards in abak, grading of roads in 2 villages (Manta And Ukpom), financial assistance for the less privileged, Manual Construction Of Manta/ukpom Road, Giving Of Sanitary Pads, Ward Unity Football Competition which included donation of new goal posts in manta village, donation of 5 New Jersey to the 5 teams and Cash prices for the top 3 winning teams, Bursary To Abak Students Across 11universities and Financial Empowerment to Market Women In Urban Ward 2 And Donation Of Wrappers To Market Women

Although many would wonder how Hon. Queen Sandra was able to do a lot within a short period of time in Abak LGA, but many may also not know that the young Councillor has maintained a standard of excellence, with sincereity of purpose in her service delivery to humanity. However, she remains unequivocally grateful to the support of her Governor, HE Governor Udom Gabrielle Emmanuel.

However, the talented, creative Shoe Maker, and record breaking Politician In Akwa Ibom state, Hon. Queen Sandra Bassey who is the first Female Leader of Abak Legislative Council in Akwa Ibom state under Gov. Udom has continued to receive commendations and massive accolades for the huge impacts she accomplished within just 100days in Office. Over the years, Hon. Sandra has remained a motivation and encouragement to younger persons, especially girls both in Akwa Ibom State and across Nigeria.

As an Ex-Beauty Queen, the Former Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria International and Former Miss Niger Delta she has remained committed to charity, philanthropy and a life of integrated impact.

