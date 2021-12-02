Ex-Edo Governor, Lucky Igbinedion’s Mother Is Dead

Former Edo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, has lost his mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion.

The deceased, who died on Thursday at 85 years, is survived by Children, grand children and great grand children.

She was a descendant of the popular Ogbebor family of Usen, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the State.

According to his son, Lucky Igbinedion, the burial arrangement of the Octogenarian would be announced later.

Igbinedion was the governor of Edo State in Nigeria from 29 May, 1999 to 29 May 2007.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, under whose banner he governed Edo for eight years.

The former governor has been facing allegation of N1.6 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



