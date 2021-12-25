Ex-governor Fayose’s Brother Laments After Becoming Van Driver In UK (Video)

Isaac Fayose, the junior brother of ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has lamented on Instagram after become a delivery van driver in the UK.

According to him, in order to minimize cost, he decided not to employ a driver and do the driving himself to deliver goods to people.

He lamented that he was a big boy in Lagos, but came to UK and became an ordinary delivery van driver.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXzIC9cA0Pq/?utm_medium=copy_link

See video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwUCVRqGSmc

