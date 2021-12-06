Ex-PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus’ Suspension Suit Stalled At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court in Abuja on Monday abruptly adjourned a hearing in the legal battle of former National Chairman of the People Democratic Party PDP, Prince Uche Secondus challenging his removal from office before the expiration of his four years tenure.

The suit slated for hearing today, December 6th by the apex court was shifted by twenty-four hours following the non-appearance in the court of one of the key defendants, Dan Oji Orbih.

When the matter came up, it was discovered that Orbih who is the 8th defendant in the appeal was not personally present in court and was not represented by a counsel.

Rather, his earlier counsel, Chief Godwin Obla SAN wrote the court informing it that Orbih has not briefed him to properly to stand as his counsel at the Supreme Court.

However, counsel to Uche Secondus, Mr Oba Maduabuchi SAN protested the development claiming that Orbih was not sued by his client but that the defendant imposed himself on the excuse of being Zonal Chairman of PDP.

He sought to move a motion for substituted service to enable him serve the defendant with all court processes through the PDP Zonal office.

Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo who led a 5-man panel Justice of the court fixed tomorrow December 7 for a hearing of all pending applicants in respect of the matter.

Apart from Dan Orbih, other defendants in the appeal are Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, Umezurike Onuoha, Godwin Pepple Manfred, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Hon Solomon Ejike Ogbonna, Hon Uche Emmanuel Minukwa and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt had on October 26 dismissed an application challenging the suspension of Secondus from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the suit during its sitting in the Rivers State capital.

This prompted Secondus to approach the Supreme Court praying for an order to quash his dispensation and as well restore him to office to complete his four years tenure.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/06/ex-pdp-chairman-uche-seconduss-suspension-suit-stalled-at-supreme-court/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1638806291

