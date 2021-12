Joseph Wayas Passed On In a London Hospital Early Hours of Thursday.

Joseph Wayas, A Cross River Born Politician was the 2nd Republic Senate President and has been in London Hospital for Months.



Wayas (born May 21, 1941) hails from Basang in Obanliku LGA of Cross-River State.

