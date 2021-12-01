Ex-Super Eagles Star, Tijani Babangida Marries Actress Maryam Waziri (Photos)

Former Nigerian professional footballer Tijjani Babangida and Kannywood‘s popular actress Mayam Musa Waziri have tied the nuptial knot as husband and wife, Igbere TV reports.

Babangida, who is now President of the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF), got married to Maryam at a ceremony in Kaltungo, Gombe State on Friday.

He was also conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Baraden Wazirin Kaltungo, sources close to the ex-Super Eagles winger informed Dateline Nigeria.

Born 1992 in Gombe, Maryam has starred in dozens of movies since she got her first movie role in 2015. She is now playing the role of Laila in Labarina, showing on Arewa24.

Babangida, 48, was previously married to Rabah, a Tunisian and a sister of Daniel Amokachi’s wife and they are blessed with a son.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWx61hrA1Jw/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThlnVhLpbiM

