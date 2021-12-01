Exploitative Outrageous Duty Charges By Nigerian Customs – A Nairalander Cries Out

I couldn’t find a suitable sub-forum for this topic, so I used the general. Kindly patiently read through, if there’s anyone that can help – please kindly reach out.

I’m going to be apt and sincere here. So I ordered a musical studio equipment on the Aliexpress 11:11 sales day. The total sum I paid for the item at checkout was $280(114k naira). Free shipping was part of the deal, so it was mouth watering. Normally, I would have used the service of Nairaland trusted shipping agents like Justi4jesu, but she doesn’t do Aliexpress the last time I checked.

Fast forward to today, I was called to come pick up my parcel at the local post office. The item was stated on the listing to be shipped through ‘Aliexpress standard shipping’, I don’t know how it ended up in the care of EMS. I reached there, and some sort of invoice was brought out. The attending agent looked at the papers for a moment and told me I would be paying about 39,600 for the clearance. What!!!

I couldn’t believe my ears, so I told her to please pass me the document for observation. I saw the estimated value of the item was put at #202,000 naira. How come? It stated on the paper that the custom duty was 10%,which is #20,000. Plus all other trumped up charges, it summed up to #39,600. Plus 1k5 for shipping from Lagos, over 40k. That’s about $100, using the current official exchange rate.

I bought a $280 dollar item and I’m being charged $100 for collection? That’s like 43% of the value. Even if I am stinkingly rich, which I am not; it’s insane to pay such amount. It’s like buying a 1milli worth car and paying 430k to clear it. I am an obedient citizen and all, but inflating the price of the item I bought just to cash out big through tariff screams corruption to me. I am very sure just a fraction of the amount will be remitted to government coffers.

Please if there’s anybody who has an idea how to go about beating down this obviously outrageous charges, kindly help out. I can print out the issued invoice on the bought item as proof of price if there’s a need. Thanks.

Lalasticlala and other mods, I will be glad if this can make front page for more awareness of this unjust situation. Thanks

