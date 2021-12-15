Fairmoney Becomes A Fully Digital Bank

There’s gist o! The good kind, FairMoney, is officially a full Digital Bank!

I’m sure you’re wondering – So, what’s new with FairMoney Microfinance Bank? Now on FairMoney digital bank, you can:

– Open an account with N0 balance.

– Access your bank 24/7; Anytime, anyday! They’ve got you covered.

– Get a loan in as quick as 5 minutes with 0% interest on loans repaid in 15 days.

– Get free FairMoney Debit Cards.

– Transfer without charges – 100 Free Transfers!

– Be assured premium customer service

– 3% discount on Airtime & Data purchases

– Secure investment opportunities all on the FairMoney App

Following new guidelines, business operations of several Fintech startups that formerly leveraged on the Microfinance banking license to provide digital banking services is being gradually reviewed due to the absence of a specific licensing regime for digital banks prior to now.

Just like that! WOW. I’m so sure everyone can use some of these fresh offerings from FairMoney Digital Bank. What do you guys think?

