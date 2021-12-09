Falz Reacts To Old Video Of His Lawyer Parents In Court

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz’s parents are causing a buzz on social media over an old video that resurfaced The music star’s lawyer parents were seen laughing and joking together in court in the trending video.

Falz has now joined many other Nigerians to react to the viral clip, the music star was amused by it

The video has trended on social media of the lawyer parents of popular Nigerian rapper, Falz, together in court. The old video that resurfaced on social media showed a popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana with his wife, Funmi Falana, in court

In the video, Funmi was heard examining her husband in court. She asked Femi his name and he responded.

Funmi proceeded to ask Femi where he lived and the lawyer ended up laughing before telling her he is sure she knows where he lives. Read more:

He said: “I think you know where I live, I live in Lagos. We live together in Lagos.” His comment led to widespread laughter in the courtroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK-HzLqUw94

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...