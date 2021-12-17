Family Confirms Death Of Lagos Diploma Holder Who Jumped Into Lagoon

The family of a National Diploma certificate holder, Lekan Odunare, has confirmed his death after he jumped into a lagoon in an attempt to commit suicide.

Our correspondent gathered that the body of the victim, who jumped into the lagoon in the Epe area of Lagos State on Tuesday morning, was found on Thursday.

A grieving family member of the victim who craved anonymity confirmed the development in an interview with The PUNCH on Thursday.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that Odunare was captured in a video circulating on social media sitting on the rails of a bridge before plunging into the waters.

Before he dived in, a man filming the scene was heard querying his intention.

Odunare, who looked forlorn, did not answer any of the questions before jumping into the lagoon.

Many social media users, however, wondered why the man behind the camera made no effort to save him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he had yet to get an update on the matter.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said the agency did not receive any report of the incident.

Also, the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told our correspondent that the agency had no information on the matter.



