Fani-Kayode Hates Igbos – Ex-Wife, Precious Chikwendu

Precious Chikwendu said that Fani-Kayode does not like Igbos working in his house because the former minister believes “Igbos are rude.”

Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Fani-Kayode, stated this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

The former beauty queen alleged that the former Aviation Minister once sacked his domestic staff because he is Igbo.

Chikwendu said “He (Fani-Kayode) says it’s a cultural thing for the Igbo to be rude and that is why we don’t have a hierarchy. I heard all of that from him.

“Even the staff in the house, that you are an Igbo staff member is a problem. He says ‘that Igbo boy, I don’t like him, sack him,” she said.

Chikwendu accused the former minister of incessant domestic violence while Fani-Kayode made claims of infidelity against her.

However, Chikwendu said she has not been allowed to see her children since their separation.

Watch a short clip from the interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ps8fnV4PpZ0

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/12/06/why-ffk-hates-igbos-precious-chikwendu-video/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

