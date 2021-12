Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming and dancing. In the video seen by Legit.ng, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly bent down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better

Those around were stunned and could be heard screaming her name: “King Tonto, King Tonto”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSZKRMedOrw

