FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello Tests Positive For COVID-19

I have tested positive for COVID-19

After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

Thanks and Happy New year to all.

MM BELLO.

