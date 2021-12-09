FCTA Unveils 55 African Delegates In Abuja For Miss University Africa

FCTA HOLDS OFFICIAL UNVEILING OF 55 DELEGATES ACROSS 55 AFRICAN COUNTRIES IN ABUJA FOR MISS UNIVERSITY AFRICA.

Few days ago, the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) held the official unveiling of Delegates to the 9th Edition of Miss University Africa, with objectives on Decent Dress Culture, Promoting African Unity, Religious Tolerance, Tourism and Empowering the African Woman. The well attended occasion was held at the Community Hall, Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Art and Culture, Area 10 Garki Abuja on the 7th of December 2021.

During the Occasion of the 9th edition of Miss University Africa, 55 Delegates from across 55 African Countries where officially unveiled. The occasion was Chaired by the Honorable Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who was present to grace the occasion, other notable persons spotted included Queen of Peace Africa, Mr. Ibu, President of MOP, Dr. Suleiman Adejo, several heads of departments in the ministry, notable personalities across Nigeria, celebrities and representations from partner organisations, groups and associations were present to grace the occasion.

According to reports the occasion kicked off at 2:00pm with loads of amazing activities, cutting across keynote addresses, cultural dance presentations, comedy by Mr. Ibu and other engaging entertainments by several groups and persons. The occasion is organised ahead of grande finale scheduled to hold on the 18th of December 2021.

Speaking with special Guests at the occasion, several of them commended the Honourable Minister for the success of the occasion and focal point of discussion which was centered on Decent Dress Culture, Promoting African Unity, Religious Tolerance, Tourism and Empowering the African Woman. Although, the colourful event was entertaining it was also very educative, as it emphasized on prospective developments through social restructuring for the growth of the federal capital Territory and beyond. While speaking with residents in the FCT, they assured total cooperation as they also commended the activities of FCTA under the leadership of Srm Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/12/fcta-holds-official-unveiling-of-55.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...