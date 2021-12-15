FEC Okays New Salary Structure For Police

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved “peculiar allowance” for the police to take off from January 2022.

The allowance will increase police personnel take-home pay by 20 per cent of their present earning.

The council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to 6 per cent, and as well, the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Also approved by FEC is the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed correspondents after the council meeting, said the approval is in consonance of President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.



