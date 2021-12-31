Federal Government To Inaugurate 1,000-Bed Hostel In UNIUYO (Photos)

Update from SIGGY .ng

The Federal Government will on Thursday inaugurate a 1,050-bed space hostel at the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom to address the lack of adequate accommodation in the school, Siggy reports.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, announced during an interaction with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpabio said that out of the number, 50 would be for people living with disabilities, adding that the same project would be replicated in all the Niger Delta states.

“Mr President will on Dec. 30 inaugurate one out of the numerous hostels that we are building through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and donating to students.

According to him, many projects in the Niger Delta region have been completed.

“The East-West Road also is ongoing with about 41 bridges and we have moved from 76 per cent, that we found on the ground, to over 82 per cent.

“We are making an impact with the little resources we have; we have over 109 internal roads and 37 intra-states roads ongoing; we are also doing land reclamation in areas under polluted conditions.

“The Federal Government in collaboration with the oil companies in handling the major clean-up, the Ogoni clean-up,” he said.

“We will be inaugurating 1,050-bed space hostel at the University of Uyo.

“The 1,050-bed space hostel has been completed with 24,000 gallons of water per day, 22 standby 1,200KV generating set and 5,000 vehicular parking space among others,’’ he said.

The minister also said that a 122KVA sub-station would be inaugurated in Ondo State to provide electricity to about five Local Government Areas which had been in darkness for 14 years.

https://campusnews.medium.com/federal-government-to-inaugurate-1000-bed-hostel-in-uniuyo-photos-bd36f0bd4930

