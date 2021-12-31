Femi Adebayo Celebrates 43rd Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami is grateful to be able to witness another new year as the film star recently took to his official Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers, Igbere TV reports.

The Yoruba actor clocked a new age on Thursday, December 31, and he shared a lovely photo to celebrate.

Prior to his big day, the actor received gifts which includes a portrait of him from his fans.

In the mood of celebration, the actor expressed gratitude to God for the grace to be alive.

Femi went on to urge his followers to help him appreciate God for adding another year to his life. According to him, he received the mercies of God.

“All praises and adoration to God Almighty for another year. Birthdays for me are days to appreciate your creator! Olorun o ba mo dupe o. Pls thank the Almighty on my behalf.“



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYH-eS8ogXY/?utm_medium=copy_link

