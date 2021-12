Actor Femi Adebayo was surrounded by 2 curvy women at Sotayo Gaga’s birthday party. The 2 women seemed out to seduce the actor with their goody bags, as they jokingly teased him by shaking their front loads .

These action from them left the actor confused and sending a disclaimer via Instagram to his wife at home.

In His words

This bestie @sotayogaga party choke!! Make I run comot before @iyanaladuke send me out of the house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9lHQRYInIs

