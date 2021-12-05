Femi Adesina Gets OAU’s Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award (Throwback Pix)

Femi Adesina Receives Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award From OAU (Throwback Photo)

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina receives Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award from his Alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University as the institution celebrates 60 years of her existence, IgbereTV reports.

Femi Adesina who graduated from the institution 35 years ago is one of the 60 graduates of the institution who have been selected by the institution to be honoured with Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award.

Femi Adesina shared the news with his throwback photo on Facebook. He wrote;

“OAU HONORS 60 FORMER STUDENTS AT 60. GLAD TO BE IN THE NUMBER

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, will honour 60 graduates of the institution, to mark the 60th Anniversary of the great citadel of learning.

Glad to get a personal letter from the 11th Vice Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, informing me that I am one of the 60 to be honored with the Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award. Who, me? Yes, me o. Common, simple, ordinary me, being invested with such award of honor.

All praise and thanks to our God who has considered me worthy. I am in the number saved by grace. I am also in the number being honored by Great Ife, an institution I graduated from 35 years ago. It can only be God.

Great Ife, as our university is popularly called, is a leading institution of higher learning, research, and training in Africa. I am proud to belong to the only Great Ife in the universe. Any other one is a counterfeit.

G-R-E-A-T-T-T-T.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=444235410397352&id=100044326904709

