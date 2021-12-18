Femi Fani-Kayode Arraigned For Forgery In Lagos, Granted N5m Bail (Pix)

Fani-Kayode Arraigned for Forgery in Lagos, Granted N5m Bail

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, December 17, 2021, arraigned Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on 12 counts bordering on use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring execution of documents by false pretence, and fabricating evidence, IgbereTV reports.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=276572861172591&id=100064596373289

However, Femi Fani-Kayode who is yet to speak about his arraignment and bail had promised to “comment on other issues at a later date” as he took to his Instagram handle later in the day to wish his fans Merry Christmas and a happy New year, while sharing a photo he took in a Lunch he attended at the Marriot on same day of his arraignment by the EFCC, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“Lunch at the Marriot after an eventful day.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance to all my compatriots.

Nigeria shall continue to go from strength to strength and God will guide us all.

I look forward to spending a wonderful Christmas with my family and loved ones.

I shall comment on other issues at a later date.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlol_WOTkd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...