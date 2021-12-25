Femi Otedola’s Celebrates Christmas With His 89-Year-Old Mother, Lady Doja (Photos)

Businessman Femi Otedola joined his mother Lady Doja Otedola at the dedication of St Peters Catholic Church, in Epe, Lagos on Christmas Day, Igbere TV reports.

“This Christmas Morning with my mum, Lady Doja Otedola, dancing at the dedication of Saint Peters Catholic Church, in Epe (built by her),” he wrote.

“7 years ago she prophesied that she would build a church before her 90th birthday, which is next year. There is power in the tongue! To God be all the glory.”

Mr Otedola said in an Instagram post that his 89-year-old mother built the church after she vowed to do so before she turned 90.

Lady Doja was married to the late Sir Michael Otedola who was governor of Lagos from 1992 to 1993.

She turned 89 in April.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzF3TiU3Nd8

https://www.instagram.com/femiotedola/tv/CX562VzKULk/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...