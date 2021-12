FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres.

The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his buyout clause has been set at 1,000 million euros.

https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2426442/fc-barcelona-signs-ferran-torres?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=fcbarcelona&utm_campaign=9859fe9d-fc85-4bf2-9970-7bef47ecf16a

