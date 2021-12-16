FFK Disobeys Court Order Granting Precious Chikwendu Access To Her Kids (Photos)

FFK Disobeys Court Order Granting Precious Chikwendu Access To Her Children (Photos)

Ex-beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu, has shared a copy of the letter her lawyers wrote to her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode, asking that he obeys the court order for her to see their four children, at least three times this festive period, IgbereTV reports.

In the letter dated December 13 2021, Precious asked to see them on Saturday, December 18, January 1, and January 9 in Abuja. Precious mentioned in the letter that should he reserve any object to her seeing their children on January 1, she should be granted access to them on December 25.

Precious says till today, FFK’s lawyers are yet to respond to their letter.

She captioned the photo on Instagram;

”It wasn’t too much to ask for . Very considerate to ask for Some hours , 3 times during this festive season till the court sits again on the 19th January to decide and determine custody. They received this letter since the 13th.

Court orders are being ignored again. The 18th is this Saturday . Still no response.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXiwUfQMPKR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See the letter below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1409279/ffk-disobeys-court-order-granting-precious-chikwendu-access-children-photos/

