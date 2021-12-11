FFK: I Want To See My Children – Precious Chikwendu Pleads Tearfully (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5yW7A4zCQI

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, cries out over the custody of her children.

In a video sighted by Salemreporters, Precious Chikwendu pleads tearfully to at least see her children.

She said in the video that she has not been herself since she saw her son in his school with a scar on his face.



She posts a video on Instagram and wrote:

Till court orders are obeyed, till our voices as mothers are heard, till children are no longer used as bullet shield for failures of two adults, till the emotional state of my sons are put into consideration we shall keep speaking up.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXWKAgaFcsM/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...