FFK Is Horse Power Raised To Power 6, Very Good In Bed — Sexy Lady Reveals (Pix)

Alleged Sexual Dysfunction: Fani-Kayode is a lion, does his job well at night — Lady reveals

Linda Ibieme Oghogho, a socialite and popular model in Lagos has revealed that the former aviation minister, FFK, dismissing recent claims of sexual dysfunction by the former’s estranged ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Recall sections of the media had reported that one Precious Chikwendu had alleged that Femi Fani-Kayode isn’t fit to handle her as a man and that was why she got her baby through IVF otherwise known as insemination.

Reacting however, the lawyer with the Twitter handle @lindaoghogho claimed that the former minister is “a horse power” and that is “why many women are attracted to him”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/alleged-sexual-dysfunction-fani-kayode-is-a-lion-does-his-job-well-at-night-lady-reveals/

