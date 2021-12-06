FFK Seized My Children, I Haven’t Seen Them Since 2020 – Ex Wife, Snowhite (Video)

“The Children Are With Him, I Haven’t Seen Them Since 2020 – Precious Chikwendu

According to 9jaflaver News…

On an interview with Precious Chikwendu, she stated how she was battered by Femi Fani Kayode, her ex-husband, and how she’s not seen her children for over a year now…

According to her…

“I don’t know if my children are alright because they don’t take my calls, I don’t know the school he changed my sons to. I’m told they go to school, the last time I filed a suit in court, they said the children are in school and they are okay. I don’t know the school they go to, I don’t know who their teachers are, I don’t even know nothing or the nannies they are with, nothing! I have no access to my kids.”



Watch video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKF2d9oPTag

Source:- https://9jaflaver.com/the-children-are-with-him-i-havent-seen-them-since-august-2nd-2020-precious-chikwendu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...