FFK’s Estranged Wife, Precious Accuses Ex-Minister Of Flouting Court Order

Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu Accuses Ex-Minister Of Flouting Court Order Granting Her Access To Their Four Children

Precious Chikwendu, estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused him of disobeying an order of court granting her access to their four children during the festive period.

Precious and Fani-Kayode have been locked in a legal battle over the custody of their four sons since they split last year.

A Customary Court at Kubwa, in Abuja, had on December 8, ordered Fani-Kayode to allow her access to their four sons at a neutral ground during the Christmas and New Year periods.

“Both parties through their counsels are to agree on a date, time and place where the petitioner can see her children, spend time with them and thereafter be returned to the respondent.

“This order subsists pending the determination of the suit,” A. M. Alkali, Chairman of the three-member panel of the Customary Court had ruled.

On the strength of the order, Precious’s lawyer, Emeka Uchegbulam, wrote a letter to Fani-Kayode through his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, detailing the venue, dates and time of visitations to the children.

In the letter titled, “Request for Access to the Petitioner’s Four Male Children,” she chose the Central Park in Abuja to meet with the children on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9am till 6pm.

Other days scheduled for the visitation are Saturday, January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day at same venue and time.

However, Precious said she went to the Central Park, on December 18 from 9am till 6pm but her kids were not brought to her.

Fani-Kayode, who had had a hat-trick of marriages before meeting Precious with whom he has four sons, including a set of two-year-old triplets, accused her of infidelity.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the former Minister started physically abusing Precious from the first year of their marriage – the same fate that befell her three predecessors.

The violence, it was gathered, increased as the years went by.

FFK as the ex-minister is often referred to, was said to have ordered Precious to abort her last pregnancy, claiming it did not belong to him.

The sources said Precious ignored him but got savage beating, including on her belly for the recalcitrance.

A source said Fani-Kayode always hit the woman violently in presence of their home helps and sometimes threatened her with a gun by sticking the weapon in her mouth to warn her against squealing.

He sometimes instructed his bodyguard to hit the ex-beauty queen.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife, Saratu Attah, whom he married when he was 22, was also regularly pummelled by him.

Sources said the woman, daughter of the late Adamu Attah, was viciously beaten for requesting a swimming pool in their home on Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos.

FFK’s next marriage was to Yemisi Odesanya, daughter of a judge. She is now known as Yemisi Wada after remarrying.



