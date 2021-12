The Federal Government has approved booster shots of the COVID vaccine for Nigerians who are fully vaccinated.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement by Mohammad Ohitoto, spokesman for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

According to the statement, eligible Nigerians are to visit health centres and mass vaccination sites from December 10 to get their booster dose.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-fg-approves-covid-vaccine-booster-shots/amp

