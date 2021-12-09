FG, How Do We Get Home Safely During This Yuletide?

My mind has been going riot; mind boggling events that has made Nigeria a once safe haven; to very unsafe and hostile to live or transverse.

Few years ago I can travel any time of the day, but now this has become a torturous adventures.

Now you don’t only fear armed robbers; police has made travelling herculean with all manners of road blocks in order to extort, harass and even rob you of your belongings.

Now police will want to search your phones, see all your transactions, woe betide you if foreign transactions are found in your alerts.

I don’t know why it is a crime to drive good car and owns good phones.

Not just that, Custom will lay Siege telling you the car that was cleared from Apapa or Tin can was underpayed for. Even though same custom officers release your Container to you. You will be lucky if your car is not impounded by service filled with corruption.

Since there is no transparency in the operation of customs, it is their words against yours.

Furthermore our roads are so unmotorable that you have to change lanes like snake to avoid bad portions.

These has led to accidents that has made many maimed and many families distraught due to loss of bread winners or loved ones.

What has made it worse are rampaging kidnappers in various shades and colours. It is no longer news that Nigeria is under Siege.

This is a personate plea to Federal, State, Local governments, security forces / services and various villages and clans to make this Christmas and New Year celebrations joyful and peaceful for all of us.

