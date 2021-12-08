FG To Collaborate With Isreal On Poverty Reduction, Youth Development

The federal government has stated its readiness to work in collaboration with Israel on investment on youth innovative and research programmes to tackle poverty in the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this known in his address at the Innovative Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-FAIR-2) inaugural ceremony yesterday in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the

event by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said: “Nigeria was not just great in the past, Nigeria will be one of the greatest nations on earth.”

I-FAIR-2 was organised by the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President and Skill G Limited, Gregory University, and DeNovo, a private sector-based organisation.

Osinbajo said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is working very hard. and we will give him all necessary support to lay the solid foundation for this to be achieved.

“There is no reason for Nigeria or even, Africa to be poor, because we have everything that every other continent is looking for, but these things were just placed there for us by God.

“Other nations and continents come into Africa take these resources to develop their countries and continent, so the question is why can’t we do it?”

He added: “We have young men and women who can compete; whenever young people who have dreams and determined come together, and are prepared to work to change the world, we must support them.

“So, we want to assure you that the government under President Buhari will give you the support.”

Osinbajo commended the I-FAIR initiative to have enabled young people realise their dreams, transform their ideas into inventions and also convert them into useful products.

He noted that Nigeria would no longer continue to import things that Nigerians can produce, saying by so doing, jobs were exported into other nation.

Speaking also, the Charge d’Affaires and acting Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, said the programme was put together amid challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “To look back and see how far we have come in the building of this initiative into platform that elevate innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, is remarkable.

“Every person here has been invited to this event, because of the part you play in advancing the cause of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“Israel invites all parties represented here to collaborate and build more success stories like the I-FAIR initiative.

“To the mentors and participants of I-FAIR, I congratulate you on the fascinating journey ahead of you for the next six months, and I look forward to presenting your results proudly.”

Also speaking, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said there is need for the government to encourage Nigerian youths to become innovators and inventors.

Gbajabiamila was represented by member representing Atisbo/Saki-West/Saki-East federal constituency, Oyo State, and Chairman of Nigeria-Israel Friendship Group, Mr Olajide Olatubosun.

He said: “50 per cent of GNP globally is from innovation, and if Nigeria is not to be lagging behind, we have to do everything possible to encourage young Nigerians.”

On his part, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, expressed appreciation to Osinbajo for supporting the cause of youth innovation.

“As the number two person in this country, he supports youth innovation. In the 21st century, knowledge defines the economy, and we cannot be different, amid knowledge, it is innovative research that makes the difference,” he said.



