The Federal Government has proposed a legislative framework that would stop the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) from revenue collection, saying the role was a distraction to the service.

According to the government, the sole responsibility of collecting revenue should be domiciled with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) while NCS facilitates trade.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a one-day public hearing on a bill for an Act to repeal the Customs and Excise Management Act (2004) and the Nigeria Customs Service (establishment) Bill.

The session was organised by the House Committee on Customs. Sponsor of the bill and Chairman of the Committee, Leke Abejide, said the bill sought to rejig the board of customs and excise management with competent and result-oriented technocrats.

The Federal Government has proposed a legislative framework that would stop the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) from revenue collection, saying the role was a distraction to the service.

According to the government, the sole responsibility of collecting revenue should be domiciled with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) while NCS facilitates trade.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a one-day public hearing on a bill for an Act to repeal the Customs and Excise Management Act (2004) and the Nigeria Customs Service (establishment) Bill.

The session was organised by the House Committee on Customs. Sponsor of the bill and Chairman of the Committee, Leke Abejide, said the bill sought to rejig the board of customs and excise management with competent and result-oriented technocrats.

https://guardian.ng/news/fg-to-stop-customs-from-revenue-collection/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...