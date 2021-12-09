Fight Breaks Out In Banking Hall As Bank Refuses To Reverse Customers’ Money (Video)

A video which recently surfaced on social media shows drama unfolding in the banking hall of a popular bank
It was gathered that three customers of the bank lost their monies at about the same time and when they complained, bank officials said that there is nothing they can do about it
This response was not well received as the customers created a fight scene inside the bank
Bank staff and security could be seen engaging the affected customers and some others in a heated exchange
One man believed to be affected could be seen being held back as he tried to get physical
