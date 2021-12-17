Final Year Student Dies In Motorcycle Crash Shortly After Her Exam In Nasarawa (Pics)

Final Year Student Dies In Motorcycle Accident Shortly After Her Exam In Nasarawa (Photos)

A final year student of the Department of Economics/Geography, College of Education (COE) Akwanga, Nasarawa State, Ruth Abraham, has died in a motorcycle accident, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that the student was killed shortly after her 8:00am exam on Thursday December 16.

The accident which occurred at the school gate left her dead on the spot while her friend and coursemate identified as Felicia survived.

Azamu Umar Abdulrazak wrote on Facebook;

“It’s very painful to announce the death of my department girl, yesterday after her 8:00am exam she got accident at inside akwanga round -about an she died immediately, from department of economic/geography nce 3

Her name Ruth Abraham we love you but almighty God love most

May she soul rest in peace❤️”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=277418941079357&id=100064337606670

https://igberetvnews.com/1409429/final-year-student-dies-motorcycle-accident-shortly-exam-nasarawa-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...