Fireboy, Ed Sheeran To Drop ‘Peru’ Remix On Christmas Eve (Pix)

December 24 has been announced as the release for the remix of Fireboy’s hit single ‘Peru’ would feature British singer Ed Sheeran.

Igbere TV reports that rapper Olamide made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Meanwhile 24th of December Peru (remix) biza biza Fireboy x Ed Sheeran. We Lit,” Olamide wrote.

Sheeran had announced that he would be collaborating with Fireboy on the remix of the latter’s hit song ‘Peru’.

The Grammy Award winner made this known during a recent interview with Elton John on Apple Music’s Rocket Hour program, adding that he is obsessed with the song.

Speaking on the forthcoming collaboration, Ed Sheeran said, “So I got sent his song Peru a week ago, to remix it. Someone, a friend of mine, Jamal [Edwards] who runs SBTV sent it to me.

“He said, ‘Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song and I’ve just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas’.

“So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But yeah, so I have done the remix for this song, but the original is just an ear-worm, it’s addictive and I’m obsessed with it.

“I mean, Cherry will tell you, I’ve had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week.”

Born Adedamola Adefolahan, Fireboy is signed to YBNL, a record label founded by Olamide.



https://twitter.com/Olamide/status/1470930902708629509

