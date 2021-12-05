Firm To Build Cooking Gas Processing) Plant In Anambra State

In a bid to stop the incidence of gas flaring and importation of cooking gas into the country, the Managing Director, Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited and Chief Investment Officer of Africa Infra Plus Fund, Mr Niran Ajakaiye, says the company is currently building a gas processing facility in Anambra State to make cooking gas available to the citizenry.

Ajakaiye, who stated this while speaking to journalists in Asaba, said Delta IPP project was executed in partnership with private entities, Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited and Bastanchury Power Solutions Nigeria Limited.

Ajakaiye said, “We are investing in gas; we are currently building a gas processing facility to stop gas flaring sites in one location in Anambra.

“We already have the inner storage to ease gas distribution by LPG. Nigeria has more gas than crude oil. So, in order to monetise the gas, you need to create the conversion process.

https://punchng.com/firm-to-build-cooking-gas-processing-plant-in-anambra/

